Wings fall flat after ceremony, lose to Blues

The night began with Detroit Red Wings and fans bidding farewell to Mike Ilitch.

From there, it deteriorated. Other than Petr Mrazek recovering from an early bad goal with a solid outing, there was little to like Wednesday at Joe Louis Arena. The Wings lacked urgency until the third period, again playing catch up, and wound up losing to the St. Louis Blues, 2-0.

“It’s frustrating getting shut out,” Justin Abdelkader said. “I thought we had some chances but didn’t make it hard enough on their goalie. At the end we started pushing and had some chances, but, too little, too late.”

The Wings have 25 games left to dig themselves out of last place in the Eastern Conference. They are 2-5-1 since the All-Star break.

“It seems like when we are scoring a lot of goals, the teams that we play score a lot of goals,” Henrik Zetterberg said. “When we are not scoring a lot of goals, they are not scoring a lot of goals, but they are scoring one more than us.

“There are things that can get better. We are working on it. We’ve got to keep working.”

Coach Jeff Blashill said the Wings had “nonsensical give-aways,” in the first period, he “didn’t like us in the second, and in the third, I liked us.”

Mrazek had made 22 saves to keep it a 1-0 game going into the third period. A fourth penalty saw Mrazek make a save on Vladimir Tarasenko, and then the Wings went on their third power play of the night. Zetterberg took a handful of shots from the right circle but they either were blocked or went wide, or Carter Hutton made the save.

“I’ve got to score on that,” Zetterberg said. “That’s on me. But we are creating. We’ve got to keep doing that.”

Mrazek finished with 27 saves. He was pulled with about a minute to go, and Jaden Schwartz scored into an empty net.

“It is frustrating when you don’t win the game like that,” Mrazek said. “Great penalty killers. Had some good looks on power play. If we scored there, game would be different.”

There should have been a better outcome on what began as a special night.

There was a lovely tribute to Mike Ilitch before the game, with a moment of silence segueing into a video montage of his ownership of the Wings.

The emotion did not translate into a good start – two minutes in, Ivan Barbashev was allowed to skate freely in the offensive zone and got off a shot that beat Mrazek shortside.

“We had two guys protecting middle ice, they both covered the same guy, so he was able to walk in,” Blashill said. “It wasn’t a big-time chance but he definitely had too much time.”

Zetterberg's line came through with a big shift mid-period, and a penalty kill saw Darren Helm skate the puck into the Blues’ zone. Zetterberg had a good shot turned away by Hutton late in the first period, and the Wings ended up outshooting the Blues, 9-7.

“Even though they scored the first goal, we outshot them,” Zetterberg said. “There were two teams that played good defensively, clogging up in front of both nets. Not a lot of scoring chances. In the second, they took over a little bit, we were in the box too much.”

The Wings had to go on another penalty kill in the opening minute of the second period, and this time Frans Nielsen managed to get some good offensive zone time out of it. Mrazek made a big save on Wade Megan, and soon after, the Wings went on a second power play. They couldn't even get set up, failing to register a shot.

The Wings had trouble breaking out of their zone, looking unstructured and ineffective, while the Blues gained Detroit’s zone entirely too easily. Mrazek denied a point-blank shot from Magnus Paajarvi as he walked right through Detroit’s defenders. The Wings had six shots in the second period, while Mrazek stopped 16.

