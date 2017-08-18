Oh Baby! Derek Jeter welcomes birth of daughter

Derek Jeter and his Wife Hannah Davis walk off the field after the retirement ceremony of Derek Jeter's number 2 jersey at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - The captain's team just got a little bigger.



Retired New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah have welcomed their first child. According to a tweet Friday from The Players' Tribune, the media platform founded by Jeter, Bella Raine Jeter was born Thursday.

Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, Bella Raine Jeter, born Thursday, Aug. 17. — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) August 18, 2017

Her birth came as the 14-time All-Star closes in on a new job. Jeter is a limited partner in an ownership group led by venture capitalist Bruce Sherman that has a $1.2 billion agreement in place to buy the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Associated Press