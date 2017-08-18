WZZM
Oh Baby! Derek Jeter welcomes birth of daughter

Associated Press , WZZM 4:48 PM. EDT August 18, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) - The captain's team just got a little bigger.

Retired New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah have welcomed their first child. According to a tweet Friday from The Players' Tribune, the media platform founded by Jeter, Bella Raine Jeter was born Thursday.

Her birth came as the 14-time All-Star closes in on a new job. Jeter is a limited partner in an ownership group led by venture capitalist Bruce Sherman that has a $1.2 billion agreement in place to buy the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria.

