Adam Rippon's most memorable quotes at the Olympics...so far

USA's Adam Rippon competes in the figure skating team event men's single skating free skating during the Winter Olympics on February 12, 2018.

Adam Rippon made his Olympic debut and helped Team USA win a bronze medal in the team event in figure skating. We won't know if he has what it takes to win the gold medal until Saturday, but Rippon certainly deserves the top prize in memorable interviews.

Here are some of his most notable quotes from interviews during the Winter Olympic Games...so far:

On Olympics nerves

After his free skate on Monday night, Rippon joined Mike Tirico for an interview during the primetime broadcast. When asked what goes through his mind when he's on the ice, Rippon said "I want to throw up, I want to go over to the judges and say, 'Can I just have a Xanax and a quick drink? I'll be fine.' But I keep it together."

Rippon's Xanax comment caused a bit of controversy online with some saying it inappropriately made light about a serious issue.

On what cheers him up

Rippon and his fellow skater Mirai Nagasu bonded over some burgers after they failed to make it to the Sochi Olympics four years ago.

"Four years ago, we got In-N-Out. We went back to her house. We climbed to the roof of her house, and we were eating In-N-Out because we were so upset we weren't at the Olympic Games."

Four years ago, Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu were eating hamburgers on a rooftop after missing the #WinterOlympics.



Tonight, they dazzled. https://t.co/fmMl0C4Amf pic.twitter.com/CouGAilAu5 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

Nagasu made Olympic history during her free skate when she became the first American woman to land a triple Axel at the Olympics.

On Reese Witherspoon

It all started with the Olympics' biggest fan: Reese Witherspoon. The actress tweeted that Rippon was the #1 reason to watch the Olympics, and from Rippon's reaction, the admiration is mutual.

WHEN YOURE RIGHT, YOURE RIGHT, @RWitherspoon ❤️❤️❤️ Also!! Quick movie idea for you: You (played by you) tweet me in the middle of the night at the Olympics and I (played by me) die immediately. Thoughts? https://t.co/2p9b11QxEl — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 8, 2018

After his free skate, Rippon said, "There are so many emotions when I step on the ice. I want to represent my country to the best of my abilities. I want to make Reese Witherspoon proud."

Judging from Witherspoon's reaction, it looks like he did it.

Oh @Adaripp ,you make me so proud ! Keep making us all so happy! https://t.co/XXzaXDpUAG — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 12, 2018

On who he owes his medal to

Rippon dedicated his bronze medal in the team event to his mom, and one more special person: Reese Witherspoon.

"I owe this medal to my mom, but more to Reese, because she has more followers on Instagram."

"I owe this medal to my mom, but more to @RWitherspoon because she has more Instagram followers." @adaripp is a national treasure, we must protect him at all costs. pic.twitter.com/nlCsD9dy5K — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2018

On what it's like to be at the Olympics

When NBC's Andrew Joyce asked him if being at the games was what he thought it would be, Rippon had a glowing review of the Olympics experience.

"Andrea, it's like, pretty awesome. I highly recommend it. If you have the option, come to the Olympics.

