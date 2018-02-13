WZZM
All the Olympic medals Team USA has won in PyeongChang

The U.S. saw two of their favorite snowboarders hit the halfpipe, with 17-year-old Chloe Kim winning gold for Team USA.

February 13, 2018

With the 2018 Winter Games in full swing, several American athletes have already wound up on the medals podium in PyeongChang. 

Here are the members of Team USA bringing medals home so far: 

Chloe Kim won gold in the women's snowboard halfpipe 

Arielle Gold won bronze in the women's snowboard halfpipe

Team USA took bronze in the figure skating team event

Chris Mazdzer took silver in the men's singles luge 

Jamie Anderson won gold in the women's snowboard slopestyle

Red Gerard won gold in the men's snowboard slopestyle 

