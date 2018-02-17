American skier Nick Goepper wins silver in men's slopestyle

Nick Goepper of the United States celebrates after his final run during the Freestyle Skiing Men's Ski Slopestyle Final on day nine of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 18, 2018. (Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - Nick Goepper is an Olympic medalist again.

He claimed the Olympic silver at Phoenix Snow Park on Sunday, scoring 93.60 on his final run in men's slopestyle. Oystein Braaten of Norway won gold and Alex Beaulieu-Marchand of Canada took bronze.

The freeskier rose to fame as part of the U.S. sweep in slopestyle's debut in Sochi, winning a bronze medal there.

Goepper, 23, has recently revealed his struggles with depression since Sochi and shared the progress he’s made since going to a recovery center in 2015.

American Gus Kenworthy also advanced to the finals but couldn't put down a complete run in the finals. On his third run, he landed back-to-back double corks on his first two jumps but had a sketchy landing and didn't take the third one.

He entered the Games banged up, posting on social media about his broken thumb and a hematoma on his hip. Kenworthy, the silver medalist in Sochi, finished 12th.

