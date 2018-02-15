American Vincent Zhou lands historic jump at Winter Olympics

Step aside Nathan Chen.
USA's Vincent Zhou made history on Thursday night in PyeongChang during the men's short programming.
Zhou landed the first quad-Lutz in Olympic competition. He landed it cleanly and went straight into a triple-toe.
Chen is planning on doing several quads during his performance, and one of them may be the quad Lutz. While it will be an accomplishment if he lands it, his own teammate beat him to the punch on making history.
Zhou isn't a high-profile name at the Olympic games in PyeongChang. He's the youngest member on Team USA at age 17. He was in first place with a score of 84.53 after his performance. He later fell behind Canada's Keegan Messing.
