Feb. 15 Olympics recap: A disappointing day for Team USA

It's been another eventful day of Olympic action in PyeongChang. Here's what you might have missed during Thursday's competitions.

Women’s Slalom

A day after winning gold in giant slalom, Mikaela Shiffrin came in fourth place in her attempt to become the first slalom repeat gold winner in Olympic history.

Before her first run, which left her in fourth position, Shiffrin threw up. She covered the slalom course in 49.37 and finished even slower on her second run with her time at 49.66.

She suggested her disappointing first run could have stemmed in part from fatigue after the evening medal ceremony for the giant slalom kept her up until about 10 p.m.



Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States reacts at the finish during the Ladies' Slalom Alpine Skiing at Yongpyong Alpine Centre on February 16, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2018 Getty Images)

Women’s snowboard Cross

It was a tough race for Team USA's Lindsey Jacobellis, who was just barely edged off of the podium.

Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States (blue), Michela Moioli of Italy (green), Julia Pereira De Sousa Mabileau of France (black), compete during Snowboard Cross. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Photo: Cameron Spencer, 2018 Getty Images)

She came in fourth place behind Michela Moiolia of Italy, Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau of France and Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic.

Despite PyeongChang being her fourth Winter Olympics, 32-year-old Jacobellis has only earned one silver Olympic medal. She was seeking redemption for her 2006 Olympics blunder in which she fell while doing an unnecessary trick near the end of the course, causing her to lose the gold.

Men’s short program

Everyone expected Nathan Chen to redeem himself on the ice during men’s figure skating, but were sorely disappointed. In the two minute and 40 second program, Chen fell on his quadruple lutz and failed to include a combination of two jumps together putting him in 17th place.

In contrast, Adam Rippon was evidently pleased with his performance as the crowd cheered his appraisals. The 28-year-old finished in 7th place while Team USA’s Vincent Zhou finished in 12th place. Zhou also completed the first quadruple lutz in Olympics history.

Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu stole the show by receiving a score of 111.68 in an Olympic-record short program. Hanyu missed two months of training with an ankle injury and only recently returned to full practices, but showed the crowd that he’s back with a near perfect performance.

Men’s Skeleton

Skeleton racers sped headfirst to victory in the medal competition Thursday. The top three spots went to athletes from Korea, Russia, and Great Britain.

Matt Antoine of the United States slides during the Men's Skeleton heats on day six of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Olympic Sliding Centre. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) (Photo: Matthias Hangst, 2018 Getty Images)

Matt Antoine of Team USA came in 14th place and fellow American John Daly ended in 19th place.

Men’s hockey

After a disappointing loss against Slovenia in the opening game, the U.S. men's hockey team was able to beat Slovakia 2-1. Ryan Donato, son of former NHL player Ted Donato, scored a pair of power play goals that secured the team’s victory.

The Americans face the Olympic Athletes from Russia on Saturday.

