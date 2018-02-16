Feb. 16 Olympics rewind: Nathan Chen's redemption, Lindsey Vonn's disappointment

Nathan Chen of the United States competes during the Men's Single Free Program on day eight of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 17, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Photo: Robert Cianflone, 2018 Getty Images)

The Olympic action continued today in PyeongChang. Here's what you might have missed:

Redemption for Nathan Chen

American figure skater Nathan Chen rallied from a fiasco of a short program with a historic free skate that included an unparalleled six completed quadruple jumps.

USA's Nathan Chen competes in the men's single skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ARIS MESSINIS, This content is subject to copyright.)

The 18-year-old Chen, a two-time U.S. champion, succumbed to the pressure and massive expectations in Friday's short program. He fell on all of his jumps in the short, plummeting to 17th place out of 24 to advance to the free skate.

But in the free skate he nailed virtually every element. He even tried a sixth quad, a loop, but put his hands down on the ice. Still, his 126.86 points for technical virtuosity put him in another stratosphere, and his 215.08 points for the free skate were a personal high.

He ended in fifth place overall. Teammates Vincent Zhou and Adam Rippon placed sixth and 10th, respectively.

No medal for Vonn in women’s super-G

USA's Lindsey Vonn competes in the Women's Super-G at the Jeongseon Alpine Center during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 17, 2018. (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI, This content is subject to copyright.)

Lindsey Vonn had a strong run going in the Olympic super-G until a mistake near the bottom cost her a PyeongChang Olympic medal. She finished in sixth place.

Vonn was the first racer out of the starting gate. The race was delayed an hour due to strong winds at the top. This was Vonn’s first Olympic race since Vancouver, where she won gold in the downhill and bronze in the Super-G. She missed the Sochi Games after aggravating a serious knee injury. A year before the 2014 Olympics, Vonn had blown out her right knee.

Women’s freeski slopestyle

Maggie Voisin of the United States competes during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Ski Slopestyle final on day eight of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Photo: Cameron Spencer, 2018 Getty Images)



Snowboarders took to the slopes Friday for the slopestyle event. As of 12 a.m. EST/9 p.m. PST, American Maggie Voisin was in a solid position to medal, finishing her third run in third place.

Women’s skeleton

Women skeleton racers competed in their second runs Friday. American Katie Uhlaender finished 13th and teammate Kendall Wesenberg finished 17th.

Katie Uhlaender of the United States slides during the Women's Skeleton at Olympic Sliding Centre on February 16, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The two stand in 12th and 17th places, respectively. They’ll compete race tomorrow in two final rounds but it’s unlikely either will medal.



Women’s curling scores a win over OAR

Team USA bested the Olympic Athletes of Russia in women's curling round robin play. Team members Becca Hamilton, Tabitha Peterson and Aileen Geving beat the Russian athletes by a score of 7-6.

Becca Hamilton of the United States of America casts a stone between teammates Tabitha Peterson, left, and Aileen Geving. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Photo: Maddie Meyer, 2018 Getty Images)

They'll take on Canada next tomorrow morning.

USA Today Sports and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

