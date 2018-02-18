Feb 18 Olympics recap: USA figure skaters, skiers and snowboarders advance to finals

USA's Maia Shibutani and USA's Alex Shibutani compete in the ice dance short dance of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 19, 2018. (Photo: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images)

On Sunday in PyeongChang, several Team USA athletes advanced to the final rounds in their events and now have the opportunity to compete for Olympic gold later in the week.

Events included ice dance competition, women's skiing halfpipe and women's big air snowboarding.

Here's what you might have missed:

Canadian figure skaters break own ice dance record

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Canada's Scott Moir compete in the ice dance short dance of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 19, 2018. (Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)

Two-time Olympic medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir broke their own record for an ice dance short program with a score of 83.67 points at Gangneung Ice Arena. The Canadians, who won Olympic gold in Vancouver and silver in Sochi, received level-four marks on all five elements in their program.

Team USA also had a good night with siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, and Madison Chock and Evan Bates all earning more than 75 points.

Medals will be awarded in ice dance on Monday night (U.S. time) following the free dance programs. Canadians Virtue and Moir are the favorites for gold, although they could be challenged by Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France.

Three American freestyle skiers advance to women's halfpipe finals

Maddie Bowman of the United States competes during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Ski Halfpipe Qualification during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 19, 2018. (Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Qualification rounds for the freestyle skiing halfpipe finals got under way on Sunday, with three American skiers advancing to the final round: Brita Sigourney, Annalisa Drew and Maddie Bowman.

The three women will compete in two final runs on Monday night (U.S. time). Whoever has the single best run during the finals will take home the gold medal.

Brita Sigourney of the United States competes during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Ski Halfpipe Qualification during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 19, 2018. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images) (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

American Devin Logan did not make it into the next round. Logan was 10th in the slopestyle event, held on her 25th birthday. She was the only U.S. skier to qualify for both the halfpipe and slopestyle events.

New Olympic event makes debut: Big air snowboarding

Jamie Anderson of the United States competes during the Snowboard Ladies' Big Air Qualification during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 19, 2018. (Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Big air made its Olympic debut Sunday night (U.S. time) with women’s qualifications. Three American snowboarders advanced to the finals on Thursday night: Jamie Anderson (the slopestyle champion), Julia Marino and Jessika Jenson.

In big air, snowboarders ride down a ramp onto a jump and into the air, where riders will attempt to perform their best tricks.

Justin Olsen pilots bobsled two weeks after appendectomy

US Justin Olsen and US Evan Weinstock compete in the 2-man bobsleigh heat 1 run during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, at the Olympic Sliding Centre on February 18, 2018. (Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Less than two weeks ago, Justin Olsen laid on his back in a South Korean hospital while his girlfriend read aloud self-help mantras and his body healed from emergency surgery. Doctors diagnosed the 30-year-old with acute appendicitis and performed an appendectomy.

On Sunday, he piloted one of the USA’s three two-man bobsleds.

Olsen’s sled sits 12th after the first two runs of competition, the highest ranking among the three U.S. teams. They're unlikely to medal in Monday's finals, but the performance could be viewed optimistically, as a good sign for the USA’s chances in the four-man sled, the team’s stronger of the two events.

Figure skater Adam Rippon changes mind on working for NBC

Adam Rippon of the United States warms up before competing during the Men's Single Free Program on day eight of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 17, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: Harry How/Getty Images)

After agreeing to an offer to work for NBC, Adam Rippon decided overnight that he would rather remain as an Olympian.

When Rippon and his team realized he would have to relinquish his official Olympic standing, give up his Olympic credential, move out of Team USA Housing and not be allowed to march in the closing ceremony, he changed his mind and turned down NBC.

