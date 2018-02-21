Feb. 21 Olympic recap: Women's hockey gold, first U.S. medal in women's cross country

It was a big day for Team USA in Pyeongchang. Here's what you might have missed in the Olympics on Wednesday.
Women’s hockey final
The United States beat Canada in a shootout to win their first Olympic gold since 1998 in women's hockey.
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored in the first extra round of the first shootout tiebreaker in Olympic women's hockey history to give the United States the gold medal with a 3-2 victory.
First ever medal for American women in cross country skiing
Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins made history in cross country skiing, winning an Olympic gold medal, the first medal ever at the Games for American women in cross country skiing.
The Americans beat runner-up Sweden by .19 seconds down the stretch. Norway won bronze, almost 3 seconds back.
Randall and Diggins join Bill Koch as the only American skiers to win Olympic medals in the sport. Koch’s silver came 42 years ago at the Innsbruck Games.
USA's Jamie Anderson takes silver in snowboard big air
Jamie Anderson of the USA continues to add to her Olympics legacy.
The 27-year-old gold medalist in snowboard slopestyle in Pyeongchang and four years earlier in Sochi on Thursday added silver medal in big air.
Anna Gasser of Austria landed a monster jump on her final run, scoring 96.00 for a total of 185, to move past Anderson for gold. Anderson skipped her final run and scored 177.25.
American skiers go 1-2 in men's halfpipe
American skier David Wise threw down a dominant run when he needed it, defending his Olympic gold medal as the Americans went 1-2 in the final.
Wise scored a 97.20 on his final run to win gold and teammate Alex Ferreira claimed silver. Nico Porteous of New Zealand won bronze.
Wise, 27, returned to the Olympic podium after four years of dealing with injury and loss. He had three concussions within a two-year span and dealt with nagging shoulder and back injuries.
U.S. women win silver in bobsled
The team of Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs captured a silver medal in the two-woman bobsled, marking the fifth time in as many Winter Games the USA has medaled in the event.
Germany won gold, and Canada bronze.
The second USA team, piloted by Jamie Greubel Poser, finished fifth.
