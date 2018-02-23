Feb. 23 Olympic recap: Kyle Mack wins snowboarding silver, first ever Alpine team event

Kyle Mack of the United States competes during the Men's Big Air Final on day 15 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 24, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The Olympics are slowly coming to an end, but not without some final action. Here's what you missed from Friday's events in Pyeongchang.

American Kyle Mack wins a surprise silver in snowboard big air

First-time Olympian Kyle Mack performed a frontside triple cork 1440 bloody Dracula, a stylish trick he was the first to land, to help him earn his medal in big air snowboarding at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre.

Kyle Mack of the United States celebrates winning the silver medal during the Men's Big Air Final on day 15 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 24, 2018. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) (Photo: Clive Mason, 2018 Getty Images)

Mack took a surprise medal in an event the Canadians were favored to sweep.

Sebastien Toutant of Canada took gold and Billy Morgan of Great Britain claimed bronze. Chris Corning and Red Gerard, the gold medalist in slopestyle, finished fourth and fifth.

Alpine team event makes its Olympic debut

The Alpine skiing team event made its Olympic debut. Teams of four athletes-- two men and two women-- competed in the event for the first time ever at the Olympics.

Competitors race opponents individually to earn points for their teams.

The Swiss team won gold, Austria claimed silver and Norway got the bronze medal. The U.S. team did not qualify for the finals.

Switzerland's winners Ramon Zenhaeusern, Daniel Yule, Luca Aerni, Wendy Holdener and Denise Feierabend pose on the podium during the victory ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Team Event (DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DIMITAR DILKOFF, This content is subject to copyright.)

Biathlon competitors shoot for gold

Athletes competed in the men's 4 x 7.5 km biathlon relay. The Europeans swept the podium with Sweden claiming gold, Norway winning silver and Germany taking the bronze.

Biathlon is a combination of cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.

Dmytro Pidruchnyi of Ukraine at the finish line during the Men's 4x7.5km Biathlon Relay on day 14 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Biathlon Centre on February 23, 2018. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) (Photo: Clive Mason, 2018 Getty Images)

The U.S. team of Lowell Bailey, Seam Doherty, Tim Burke and Leif Nordgren finished in sixth place.

U.S. biathletes announced they will boycott an international competition in Russia next month over the continuing doping controversy, according to a statement released by the national governing body.

American bobsledders race in honor of influential athlete

Bobsledders competed in the first two runs of the men's four-man event.

The Americans, who currently stand in ninth, raced in honor of the late bobsledder Steven Holcomb.

Nick Cunningham, Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, Christopher Kinney and Samuel Michener of the United States compete during 4-man Bobsleigh Heats on day fifteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) (Photo: Quinn Rooney, 2018 Getty Images)

Holcomb, who piloted the four-man sled to gold in Vancouver and bronze at the Sochi Games, passed away last May in his room at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, N.Y.. It’s a loss still felt deeply in the tight-knit U.S. bobsled community he helped build from the ground floor.

Just 37, Holcomb had sleeping pills and alcohol in his system at the time of death and had openly battled depression in the past, though his family has tried to keep details private.

The teams will race in the finals on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST / 4:30 PST.

American speed skaters fall short in men's 1000m event

Team USA's Joey Mantia was barely edged off the podium in men's 1000m speed skating. Kjeld Nuis of Norway took the gold, Haavard Lorentzen of Norway won silver and Tae-Yun Kim of Korea claimed the bronze medal.

Joey Mantia of the United States competes during the Speed Skating Men's 1,000m on day 14 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Oval on February 23, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) (Photo: Richard Heathcote, 2018 Getty Images)

Mantia came in fourth place and American teammates Shani Davis and Mitchell Whitmore took 7th and 10th, respectively.

USA Today Sports contributed to this report.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA