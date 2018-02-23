Feb. 23 Olympic recap: Kyle Mack wins snowboarding silver, first ever Alpine team event

The Olympics are slowly coming to an end, but not without some final action. Here's what you missed from Friday's events in Pyeongchang.
American Kyle Mack wins a surprise silver in snowboard big air
First-time Olympian Kyle Mack performed a frontside triple cork 1440 bloody Dracula, a stylish trick he was the first to land, to help him earn his medal in big air snowboarding at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre.
Mack took a surprise medal in an event the Canadians were favored to sweep.
Sebastien Toutant of Canada took gold and Billy Morgan of Great Britain claimed bronze. Chris Corning and Red Gerard, the gold medalist in slopestyle, finished fourth and fifth.
Alpine team event makes its Olympic debut
The Alpine skiing team event made its Olympic debut. Teams of four athletes-- two men and two women-- competed in the event for the first time ever at the Olympics.
Competitors race opponents individually to earn points for their teams.
The Swiss team won gold, Austria claimed silver and Norway got the bronze medal. The U.S. team did not qualify for the finals.
Biathlon competitors shoot for gold
Athletes competed in the men's 4 x 7.5 km biathlon relay. The Europeans swept the podium with Sweden claiming gold, Norway winning silver and Germany taking the bronze.
Biathlon is a combination of cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.
The U.S. team of Lowell Bailey, Seam Doherty, Tim Burke and Leif Nordgren finished in sixth place.
U.S. biathletes announced they will boycott an international competition in Russia next month over the continuing doping controversy, according to a statement released by the national governing body.
American bobsledders race in honor of influential athlete
Bobsledders competed in the first two runs of the men's four-man event.
The Americans, who currently stand in ninth, raced in honor of the late bobsledder Steven Holcomb.
Holcomb, who piloted the four-man sled to gold in Vancouver and bronze at the Sochi Games, passed away last May in his room at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, N.Y.. It’s a loss still felt deeply in the tight-knit U.S. bobsled community he helped build from the ground floor.
Just 37, Holcomb had sleeping pills and alcohol in his system at the time of death and had openly battled depression in the past, though his family has tried to keep details private.
The teams will race in the finals on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST / 4:30 PST.
American speed skaters fall short in men's 1000m event
Team USA's Joey Mantia was barely edged off the podium in men's 1000m speed skating. Kjeld Nuis of Norway took the gold, Haavard Lorentzen of Norway won silver and Tae-Yun Kim of Korea claimed the bronze medal.
Mantia came in fourth place and American teammates Shani Davis and Mitchell Whitmore took 7th and 10th, respectively.
USA Today Sports contributed to this report.
