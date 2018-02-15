Get your Olympic fix at the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex

Even with "Godzilla El Nino" winter, Muskegon Winter Sports Complex had record number of lugers during the 2015-2016 season. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Muskegon is one of only four places in the country with a luge track. You can find the luge along with snowshoeing, cross country skiing, skating and a lot more at the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex.

Kamady Rudd put on ski's for the second time in her life to give cross country skiing a try!

Next on the agenda was snowshoeing -- something almost everyone can do! The views on the trail are amazing. Checkout the video to get a glimpse into what you could see on your snowshoeing trek!

The 13 Morning News will be in Muskegon the rest of the week trying out some of what the complex has to offer -- including the luge on Friday!

