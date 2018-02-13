Gold for all! Team USA on a snowboard win streak

Gold medalist Chloe Kim of the United States poses during the medal ceremony for the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Final on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Medal Plaza on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Team USA keeps winding up on the top of the podium during the PyeongChang snowboarding events.

So far, Team USA has swept first place in the snowboard competitions at the 2018 Winter games.

Americans have won gold in all four events so far:

Shaun White in the men's halfpipe.

Shaun White of the United States celebrates after his third run during the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Final on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at Phoenix Snow Park. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Photo: Cameron Spencer, 2018 Getty Images)

Seventeen-year-old Chloe Kim in the women's halfpipe.

USA's gold medallist Chloe Kim poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the snowboard women's Halfpipe at the Pyeongchang Medals Plaza during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 13, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV, This content is subject to copyright.)

Red Gerard in the men's slopestyle. He's the youngest snowboarding gold medalist ever.

Gold medalist Redmond Gerard of the United States poses during the victory ceremony for the Snowboard Men's Slopestyle Final during the PyeongChang Olympic Games on February 11, 2018. (Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images) (Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

And Jamie Anderson in the women's slopestyle.

Gold medalist in Ladies' Snowboard Slopestyle Jamie Anderson of the United States poses for a portrait on the Today Show Set on February 12, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images) (Photo: Marianna Massey, 2018 Getty Images)

The snowboard events still to come are the parallel giant slaloms, big air, and snowboard cross. We'll see if Team USA's snowboard streak can keep going.

