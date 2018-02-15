Is Mikaela Shiffrin's flag Tweet a shot at Shaun White...or his haters?

(Photo credit should read MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MARTIN BERNETTI, This content is subject to copyright.)

Mikaela Shiffrin is headed right back to the course on Thursday to compete in the slalom and defend her gold medal from Sochi.

She did get a little time to celebrate her gold medal in the giant slalom on Wednesday. It was the second Olympic gold medal of her career and the first in PyeongChang after winds caused several delays.

Later that night, she sent a Tweet that may have had a hidden meaning in relation to Shaun White's gold medal celebration.

White received backlash on social media after he dragged the American flag around and stepped on it during his gold medal celebration. Shiffrin's Tweet humorously detailed how careful she and the athletes' have to be when they're draped in the American flag.

"Stars in the right hand, stripes in the left.. make sure it's right side up.. careful with the wind.. don't drop it!.. Okay okay, all set.. cool.. snow SMILE!!"

— Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) February 15, 2018

It's tough to know if she's just being funny or subtly calling out someone.

People thought White should have been more aware while celebrating and dragging the flag along with him. Shiffrin's Tweet points out how much is going on in that moment of euphoria. So maybe everyone shouldn't be so quick to judge.

White apologized for dragging the flag.

“I remember being handed the flag but I was trying to put my gloves on and hold the flag and get board,” he told reporters afterward. “Honestly, if there was anything, I definitely didn’t mean any disrespect."

