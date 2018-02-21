Shiffrin sets up Olympic showdown ski with Vonn

USA's Lindsey Vonn competes in the Women's Alpine Combined Downhill at the Jeongseon Alpine Center during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 22, 2018.(JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JAVIER SORIANO, This content is subject to copyright.)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - Mikaela Shiffrin has set up a showdown with American teammate Lindsey Vonn after a solid run in the downhill portion of the Olympic combined.

The downhill is Vonn's specialty, and she blazed through the course with the top time of 1 minute, 39.37 seconds through 17 racers Thursday morning. Shiffrin trails by 1.98 seconds.

Shiffrin's specialty, the slalom, is being held Thursday afternoon. Both times are combined to determine the winner.

Shiffrin is trying to win her third career Olympic gold medal.

