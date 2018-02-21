WZZM
Shiffrin sets up Olympic showdown ski with Vonn

Her unwavering focus has brought fear among competitors in the women's downhill skiing event.

February 21, 2018

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - Mikaela Shiffrin has set up a showdown with American teammate Lindsey Vonn after a solid run in the downhill portion of the Olympic combined.

The downhill is Vonn's specialty, and she blazed through the course with the top time of 1 minute, 39.37 seconds through 17 racers Thursday morning. Shiffrin trails by 1.98 seconds.

Shiffrin's specialty, the slalom, is being held Thursday afternoon. Both times are combined to determine the winner.

Shiffrin is trying to win her third career Olympic gold medal.

