Lindsey Vonn qualifies for US Olympic team

Lindsey Vonn of the USA competes during the ladies Super G of the FIS Alpine World Cup on January 13, 2018 in Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria. (Photo: JOHANN GRODER/AFP/Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn has officially qualified for the U.S. Olympic Team.

Her ninth-place finish in super-G at Saturday's world cup competition in Austria solidified her spot at next month's Winter Olympics.

It'll be her fourth Olympic games after missing out on Sochi in 2014 because of a knee injury. Since then she's had to battle back through several injury comebacks to get to this point.

With one super-G race left before the team is named, Vonn's world cup points standings ensure she will be one of the women representing the U.S. in that event in PyeongChang, according to Team USA's announcement.

The 33-year-old from Vail, Colorado, is the most decorated world cup ski racer in U.S. history and has said she's very excited about the course in PyeongChang.

