Luge fans rooting on Chris Mazdzer show off their USA sports bras

Fans of Chris Mazdzer of the United States including his girlfriend Mara Marian (C) react following his third run during the Luge Men's Singles during the Olympic Games on February 11, 2018. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The luge event is generating attention for more than the thrill of watching Olympic athletes hurtling down the icy track at upwards of 80 mph.

Now there are USA-themed sports bras in the crowd.

Three American women braved the freezing cold in their red, white and blue sports bras Sunday at the 2018 Winter Olympics, cheering on U.S. luger Chris Mazdzer as he won the silver medal and became the first American to medal in singles luge. The moment was commemorated by perhaps another Olympic first: the sight of sports bras as temperatures below freezing.

The sports bra entourage included Mazdzer’s girlfriend, Mara Marian, and the luger’s sisters, Kate and Sara.

“I must just be hanging out with like-minded people because I would do the same exact thing,’’ Mazdzer said Monday, although to this point he’s opted to wear a traditional luge body suit rather than a sports bra. “Yeah, they’re a little crazy. I think normal people call me crazy.’’

Mazdzer’s sisters wore the USA-themed sports bras as a way to support him at the 2010 Games in Vancouver and on the way to Korea asked Marian if she’d be willing to join them this time, Marian said.

“Yeah! Yeah, I would do that,’’ she recalled Monday of her response with a grin. “I think you agree before you realize what’s it’s really going to be like.’’

What it’s like: temperatures sometimes in single digits when the lugers compete — not typically weather conducive to wearing sports bras.

“In the moment, you feel nothing,’’ said Marian, 33. “I’m just so nervous and excited and then suddenly he’s done and the next guy is going and you realize, ‘Where is my coat?’ ”

Apparently Mazdzer isn’t the only person who has responded favorably to the sports bras.

“People were really excited,’’ Marian said. “People are tweeting you and Instagraming you, like, ‘For America!” They’re excited. Nothing negative. they think it’s funny.

“It did it get a lot of attention, and Chris likes that. Chris likes attention, and he likes things to be a little wild.’’

Contributing: Nancy Armour

