Meryl Davis, Charlie White won't defend gold at 2018 Olympics

Feb 17, 2014; Sochi, RUSSIA; Meryl Davis and Charlie White (USA) perform during the ice dance free dance program during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Iceberg Skating Palace. (Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Meryl Davis and Charlie White, the reigning Olympic champion ice dancers, are not coming back for the 2018 Games.

Davis and White announced this morning on NBC’s "Today Show" that they will not make a run for another gold at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

“It’s still really weird to say that out loud,” White said. “I’m not really sure what tone to use. It’s not like we’re celebrating it. It’s a little bit disappointing, but at the same time, it’s nice to finally come to a decision.”

Davis and White, who have trained at the Arctic Edge in Canton, have not competed since they won the gold medal at the Sochi 2014 Games, although they never officially retired -- and still haven't.

Their longtime rivals, Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who took silver at the Sochi Games, are back skating. Last week, Virtue and Moir won at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Pyeongchang, South Korea, beating Maia and Alex Shibutani, who also train in Canton.

While Davis and White have not been competing, they have continued to skate and train together, performing in Stars on Ice tours in the U.S. and Japan.

