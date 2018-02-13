The Mexican ski team at the Winter Olympics is sporting uniforms inspired by the country's Dia De los Muertos holiday. From Left: Sarah Schleper, Hubertus of Hohenlohe, Rodolfo Dickson (Photo: KENS)

If any team ever deserved a gold medal for their uniforms, it’s the Mexican ski team at this year’s Winter Olympics.

Rodolfo Dickson, Sarah Schleper, and German Madrazo will sure be easy to spot during the skiing events. The three will compete in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, and freestyle skiing.

And they’ll all be sporting uniforms inspired by Día de Muertos.

Check out their attire:

The design concept was dreamed up by six-time Olympic competitor, Hubertus of Hohenlohe, who also happens to be a German Prince, and was once dubbed, 'the most interesting man in the world.'

Hohenlohe told KENS 5 that he thought of the design while in San Miguel. "I loved the tradition and that mix of celebrating the suits with lots of colored skulls," Hohenlohe said. "Then I went to Italy with my friends from K-Way and we started to work on the idea. I fell in love with what we developed, but the Mexican Olympic committee was not too happy about it. But then as everyone loved it, they accepted it."

Although he grew up in Europe, von Hohenlohe was born in Mexico and spent the first four years of his life there, allowing him to compete for Mexico.

Hohenlohe holds the title of the second oldest Olympian to compete in the games. Unfortunately, he did not qualify this year to compete in the games.

