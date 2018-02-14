No, you didn't miss the Americans in the pairs figure skating finals tonight. Here's what happened.

USA's Alexa Scimeca Knierim and USA's Chris Knierim compete in the pair skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 15, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ARIS MESSINIS (Photo credit should read ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

If you were waiting all night to Team USA figure skating pair Chris Knierim and Alexa Scimeca Knierim, well, you were out of luck.

It appears NBC didn't air their Valentine's Day performance, and it confused a lot of viewers.

does anyone know where I can find their free skate performance??? #figureskating — alex (@alexandrahopexo) February 15, 2018

The @todayshow promoted the heck out of @alexa_knierim & @ChrisKnierim and now @NBCOlympics Prime Time NBC broadcast doesn’t even show their performance?!?!?!🤔😤😩 — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) February 15, 2018

As it turned out, Chris and Alexa had a tough skate – Knierim fell on both of their triple jumps, they out of synch on their combination spin and a bit shaky on their throw triple flip, according to the AP.

They were able to execute, however, to land a quad twist in an Olympic competition, becoming the first Americans to do so at an Olympics. The couple ultimately finished 15th out of 16 pairs with a score of 185.82. Germany came away with the gold medal, which China and Canada won silver and bronze, respectively.

Overall, it was an emotional night on the ice for the couple. After the rocky performance, which they dedicated to the victims of a fatal shooting in Florida, Alexa broke down in tears saying the shooting had her "emotionally drained."

The AP says Scimeca-Knierim didn't blame the news from Florida for a poor routine, but said she was "overwhelmed" by the news.

"I am disappointed with the way we performed today, but so many people at home are hurting because their children have died," she said.

While Chris and Alexa didn't take home a medal in their individual event, they did help Team USA take home a bronze medal in the team event, earlier in the games.

