Norway curling team's pants win over the web

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 12:02 AM. EST February 15, 2018

While many Olympic stories focus on athletic performance, social media is ablaze about something very different regarding one country's curling team.

Christoffer Svae, Torger Nergard, Thomas Ulsrud and Havard Vad Petersson took to the course representing Norway - and the spirit of Valentine's Day. That's right, their pants were completely covered in hearts to honor the holiday - and continue a tradition of eye-catching curling pants.

According to Time Magazine, the team has picked some interesting patterns for their appearances since 2010. Regardless of the outcome of these games, they definitely won the internet.

