Olympics Feb 11: Figure skater and luger both make US Olympic history

Mirai Nagasu of the United States competes in the Figure Skating Team Event LadiesSingle Free Skating during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 12, 2018. (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Several Team USA athletes celebrated on the podium Sunday after winning medals during the 2018 Olympic Games.

Luger Chris Mazdzer won silver in men's singles, and 24-year-old Mirai Nagasu made U.S. Olympic figure skating history.

Here's the Olympic action you might have missed on Sunday:

US figure skater Mirai Nagasu lands a historic triple Axel

Mirai Nagasu’s first performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics was a historic one.

Nagasu became the first American woman to land a triple Axel at the Olympics, doing it during the team competition. It was the first jump in her program, and she landed it perfectly.

Japan’s Midori Ito and Mao Asada are the only other women to land the 3 ½-revolution jump at the Winter Games.

USA's Mirai Nagasu competes in the figure skating team event women's single skating free skating during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 12, 2018. (Photo: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images)

US figure skating team wins bronze

Team USA took the bronze medal in team figure skating Monday at the 2018 Winter Games. Canada won the gold medal and the Olympic athletes from Russia took home the silver. This is the second Olympics for the team competition and the second time the USA has taken bronze.

Snowboarder Jamie Anderson wins back-to-back gold in slopestyle

Four years after she won gold in snowboard slopestyle’s debut in the Games, Anderson claimed another in Pyeongchang.

With strong winds gusting throughout the competition, Anderson took the lead on her first run with a score of 83.00 and it proved to be enough. Laurie Blouin of Canada won silver and Finland's Enni Rukajarvi took bronze.

Jamie Anderson of the United States competes in the Snowboard Ladies' Slopestyle Final on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 12, 2018. (Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Chris Mazdzer makes US Olympic history with team's first medal in men's singles luge

Chris Mazdzer finished second in the luge men’s singles competition, becoming the first American man to medal in the event.

Mazdzer, a 29-year-old native of Lake Placid, N.Y., put himself into position for the medal on his third run, moving up from fourth to second and setting a track record.

“I knew that I had it,” he said. “I don’t know. It was such this weird thing. I was really at peace with myself.”

Chris Mazdzer of the United States celebrates winning the silver medal following run 4 during the Luge Men's Singles on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Olympic Sliding Centre on February 11, 2018. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

US women's hockey team rallies to win first game

The United States women's hockey team rallied to beat Finland 3-1 on Sunday. Finland stunned the Americans with a goal at 5.8 seconds left in the first.

Monique Lamoureux-Morando tied it up for the Americans. Then they took a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 11:29. Dani Cameranesi sealed it with a goal with 13 seconds left.

Team USA will play the Olympic Athletes from Russia on Tuesday before wrapping up the preliminary round against their biggest rival, Canada — winner of the last four Olympic gold medals.

Team United States celebrates defeating Team Finland 3-1 in the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round - Group A game on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Kwandong Hockey Centre on February 11, 2018. (Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

No medals for US women's moguls team

The Americans had a rough night in the snow during the women's moguls competition. Only six skiers compete in the final, and no one from Team USA made it. Top-ranked Jaelin Kauf finished seventh.

Perrine Laffont from France took home the gold, Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada finished second and Yulia Galysheva of Kazakhstan won bronze.

The 30km, hour-long skiathalon was surprisingly epic

Watching skiers race around a course for more than one hour in the 30km cross-country skiathlon usually isn't considered the most exciting event of the Winter Olympics. But Sunday's race was an exception.

When Norwegian Simen Hegstad Krueger slipped and fell on the first lap and found himself face down in the snow with two rivals on top of him, he figured his hopes at an Olympic medal were over.

He couldn't have been more wrong. Krueger passed 63 other skiers to take the lead and win the gold medal on Sunday to cap an amazing comeback.

Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway celebrates winning the gold medal during the Men's 15km Skiathlon Cross-Country Skiing on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 11. (Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Contributing: Associated Press, USA Today

