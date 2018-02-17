Olympics Feb 17: Gus Kenworthy competes in ski slopestyle, Ted Ligety defends his gold medal

United States Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy answers questions at a press conference at the Main Press Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images), 2018 Getty Images)

Team USA faces Olympic Athletes of Russia in men's ice hockey

7:10am ET / 4:10am PT | Watch live on NBCOlympics.com

Brian Gionta leads the U.S men's hockey team. The team rebounded from it's loss to Slovenia in their first match to beat Slovakia 2-1.

Gus Kenworthy competes in men's ski slopestyle qualifiers despite injuries

8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Team USA swept the podium in this event in Sochi. Gus Kenworthy, who won the silver medal, is back again this year. He broke his thumb and recently had to have his hip drained due to injuries sustained while training at PyeongChang, but has said on social media that he is eager to compete. American bronze medalist Nick Goepper will be competing as well.

Ted Ligety defends his Olympic giant slalom gold medal

8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Ted Ligety is the only American man with two Olympic Alpine gold medals. Known as "Mr. GS" for his giant slalom dominance, Ligety will be defending his medal and going for a third gold.

Cross-country 4x5km relay underway

3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Watch for Team USA's Jessie Diggins and her teammates as the U.S. races for its first-ever Olympic medal in a women's cross-country event.

Susan Dunklee brings contender status to women's biathlon

3:00pm ET/ 12pm PT | Watch on NBC

Dunklee was the first American to climb a podium at a Biathlon World Championships. She earned a silver medal in the 12.5 mass start. Tonight, she will try to medal in the same event at the Olympics.

Team USA faces rival Canada in women's curling

5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT | Watch on CNBC

Team Canada is the defending champion in women's curling.

Maame Biney has another chance at a medal in the women's 1500m short track

8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

South Korea has multiple medal contenders in the event. Shim Suk-Hee was the 2014 Olympic silver medalist in this event and was born in Gangneung, the city that's hosting the short track competition. Maame Biney didn't make it to the semifinal stage of the 500m short track race, but is looking ahead to medal in the 1500m.

