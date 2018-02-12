Online backlash after snowboard slopestyle held in high winds

Jamie Anderson of the United States competes in the Snowboard Ladies' Slopestyle Final on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 12, 2018. (Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Some of the best athletes in the world competed in the Slopestyle Final earlier this week, taking on the wind in efforts to win the gold.

There is controversy now at the Olympics after other events were canceled. Women's Slopestyle snowboard finals were held Sunday. Social media was flooded with concerns for the athletes after multiple wipe outs.

I feel desperately broken-hearted for these women in the slopestyle final. To work so hard to get here and have the weather have such a strong, negative effect on your performance has got to be beyond frustrating. Doesn’t seem fair. #PyeongChang #slopestyle #Olympics2018 — Becca 🇨🇦 (@rmhodg) February 12, 2018

11Alive News turned to those who are well-versed in the force of the winds to help us understand the conditions these athletes are facing. Ryan Schorer, a flight instructor at iFLY Atlanta, let us experience high wind conditions at the indoor skydiving facility.

"You do have to learn how to control everything you do," the former professional skydiver said. "From the position of your arms, your legs, your head...effects you in some way."

"The difference of one or two miles an hour means you going up or going down. It affects you a lot," Schorer said.

Even though Schorer is used to flying in winds in excess of 100 mph, the difficulty factor of gusting winds from multiple directions is something he easily sympathized with.

"I can't imagine going off a 60-foot-kicker and throwing off some of the stuff they do. But in here, I can imagine flying in that and that sounds very difficult," Schorer said.

Could you imagine training for over 4 years just for the @Olympics organisers to force the final in the worst conditions possible, because of scheduling issues. #slopestyle — Lashan (@LashanStuff) February 12, 2018

The women's snowboard slopestyle competition shouldn't have been held in extremely windy conditions. My analysis from the #PyeongChang2018 Olympic final. https://t.co/T3h59uVsmN — Rachel Axon (@RachelAxon) February 12, 2018

