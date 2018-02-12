WZZM
Chloe Kim's dad stole America's heart with his homemade sign

The 17-year-old U.S. snowboarding star discusses her career.

Alec McQuade, WXIA 9:42 PM. EST February 12, 2018

Chloe Kim even surprised herself.

The 17-year-old snowboarding sensation scored an astounding 93.75 on her first of three gold medal runs in the women's halfpipe on Monday. 

The score put her in first place, more than eight points ahead of second place. She went on to win the gold medal with a score of 98.25.

Kim continues to reach an impressive amplitude on her jumps, something that separates her from the rest of the competition.

Kim's dad, Jong Jin Kim, was at the bottom of the pipe with his homemade (but laminated) poster that read "Go Chloe" with a heart on it.

Her dad has always been her biggest fan. He taught her to snowboard when she was four and quit his job as an engineer to support her Olympic dreams.

There was even a Super Bowl commercial detailing their story.

Read more about their journey here: Olympic medalist hopeful has grown up with snowboarding

© 2018 WXIA-TV


