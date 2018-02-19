Slovenia hockey player tests positive for doping at 2018 Olympics

Ziga Jeglic, of Slovenia, celebrates after scoring a goal during the penalty shootout period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game against Slovakia on day eight of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo: Frank Franklin II-Pool/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

A Slovenian hockey player has become the third athlete to test positive for doping at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday that Ziga Jeglic tested positive for fenoterol in an in-competition test. Fenoterol is a drug designed to open the airways to the lungs.

Jeglic has been suspended from the games and has been ordered to leave the athletes village within 24 hours.

Slovenia played Norway in men's hockey on Tuesday, but Jeglic was scratched from the team.

The 29-year-old forward played in all three preliminary-round games and had an assist. He has two goals and four assists in 26 games this season with Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk in the Kontinental Hockey League.

This is the second consecutive international tournament from which Jeglic has been suspended. He was banned for two games at the world championships last year for swinging his skate at Switzerland winger Thomas Rufenacht.

Japanese short-track speedskater Kei Saito failed a pre-competition test in Pyeongchang and Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky, who won a bronze medal, tested positive during the games.

