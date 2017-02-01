Special Olympic State games kick off Wednesday

A Special Olympics skier seen in a file photo. (Photo: Custom)

TRAVERSE CITY, MICH. - Athletes from across Michigan are in Traverse City for the Special Olympics Michigan State winter games.

Opening ceremonies begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, featuring more than 900 athletes from 60 counties across the state.

The competition runs through Friday at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek Resorts and Howe Ice Arena at the Grand Traverse Civic Center.

This is the 41st year of the Winter State Games, the competition this year includes skiing, snowboarding, show shoeing, figure skating and speed skating. The first events start at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

WZZM 13's Juliet Dragos and Eric Lloyd are in Traverse City, and will have updates throughout the week. Follow them on Twitter for the latest updates.

For more information, including a list of events, click here.

(© 2017 WZZM)