Special Olympics Michigan president, CEO announces retirement

Lois Arnold at the 2017 Special Olympics Michigan Summer Games opening ceremony. (Photo: Special Olympics Michigan)

MOUNT PLEASANT, MICH. - Special Olympics Michigan President and CEO Lois Arnold announced Monday, Feb. 12, that she will retire later this year.

According to a press release, Arnold first got involved with Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) 40 years ago as a volunteer while attending Northern Michigan University.

Her retirement will be effective Aug. 1, 2018.

Arnold joined SOMI’s staff in Mt. Pleasant in 1980, holding the position of sports coordinator and climbed her way up to president and CEO in November 1990.

“Choosing to retire was a very difficult decision to make, but I feel that now is the right time to step aside,” said Arnold in the release from SOMI. “I’m honored to have been a part of the Special Olympics movement for the past 40 years and am excited to see where the organization is headed next.”

The Special Olympics Michigan Board of Directors is searching nationwide to fill the position. Arnold's successor will be responsible for "leading the organization to the next level and expanding engagement throughout the state to further the inclusion of and opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities."

