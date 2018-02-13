A general view as Flag bearer Erin Hamlin of the United States and teammates enter the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - Shaun White was looking for redemption in PyeongChang.

He not only got that, but he also engrained himself in the history books by earning Team USA's 100th total gold medal in Winter Olympics history.

The historic achievement is more than 90 years in the making and got kicked off way back at the very first Winter games in Chamonix, France.

On the morning of January 26, 1924, American Charles Jewtraw won gold in the 500m speed skating competition and became the world’s first-ever winter champion and the United States’ first-ever gold medalist, according to Olympic records.

Since then, Team USA has won at least one gold medal at every single Winter games and only Norway has won more Winter Olympic gold medals than the United States.

The road to 100 gold medals has been paved by some iconic Olympic performances:

- At the 1980 Lake Placid games, American Eric Heiden became the first person in history to win five gold medals in the same Olympic games. Heiden’s record-breaking feat is sometimes overlooked because it happened during the same games as the “Miracle on Ice.” To this date, not other athlete has won five gold medals at the Winter Olympics.

- Speed skater Bonnie Blair is tied with Heiden for most total gold medals in the Winter Olympics, with five.

- Tara Lipinski became the youngest-ever figure skating gold medalist at just 15 years old in 1998.

- Short track speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno is the most-decorated American Winter Olympian with a total of eight medals, including two gold.

- According to Team USA, Shaun White is the third-oldest Team USA winter Olympic individual gold medalist after Jim Shea (33) and Seth Wescott (33)

