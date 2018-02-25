Team USA skier Gus Kenworthy questions why Ivanka Trump is at the Olympics

Getty Images

American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy wants to know what Ivanka Trump is doing at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Games.

Kenworthy tweeted a photo of his teammates Sunday and said: "So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well... Everyone except Ivanka."

He then used an abbreviated profanity in asking why she was there.

The elder daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump is watching the closing ceremony in the same box as South Korean President Moon Jae-In and top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol. She has said the purpose of her visit is to advocate maximum pressure on North Korea to halt its nuclear program.

Kenworthy earlier made headlines when he shared a televised kiss with his boyfriend after his Olympic run.

