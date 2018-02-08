Twitter sends messages of support after Team USA's Nathan Chen falls during ice skating opening

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Nathan Chen of the United States competes in the Figure Skating Team Event - Men's Single Skating Short Program during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 9, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Photo: Harry How, 2018 Getty Images)

Team USA's Nathan Chen's Olympic appearance got off to a rocky start, Thursday, after he fell during his short program.

The 2018 Games in PyeongChang are the 18-year-old's first Olympics, and Twitter is offering the figure skater a flood of support after the fall landed him in fourth place.

After the skate, Chen apologized to his fellow teammates telling NBC Olympics, "I’m really upset that I let the team down with that short program. Definitely not what I wanted to put out," he said. "It’s not a representation of who I am and what I can do. I need to work harder for the next couple of days."

Twitter was quick to come to his defense, thought telling him to brush it off.

@nathanwchen Take heart and do your best! Move forward and keep trying! — Kirby (@kirbykat) February 9, 2018

Theme of the night: the show must go on. Our confidence in you is not shaken @nathanwchen! 🧘🏻‍♂️#Pyeongchang2018 #TeamEvent #olympics — Downton Julie Brown (@Julie_Brown22) February 9, 2018

The pressure that the media is putting on #NathanChen is so immense, I do not envy him. They are raising him to be the skating messiah who brings figure skating's popularity back to the States. Please stop and let the guy just skate #Olympics — KendallClaire (@KendallClaireT) February 9, 2018

Still rootin' for you @nathanwchen! Keep ya head up, breathe deep. I can't even imagine the nerves of someone's first Olympic performance. You got this! #USA #TeamUSA #Olympics — Ross Butler (@RossButler) February 9, 2018

Nathan Chen I love you no matter what pic.twitter.com/eZeqblP5po — ángela (@dyingIoves) February 9, 2018

Twitter also had theories that maybe the rink was defective after Chen and multiple other skaters fell on the ice.

Even Nathan Chen fell in that back corner. Fix the freaking ice!! #Olympics2018 #Olympics https://t.co/Hlhcg10Vjw — Evelyn Lewis (@smurflewis) February 9, 2018

After it was all said and done, Chen ended up fourth, behind Japan's Shoma Uno, who took first place, Israel's Alexi Bychenko, who came in second, and Patriick Chan of Canada, who rounded out the top three.

