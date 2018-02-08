US curler Matt Hamilton looks like Mario and he knows it

Matt Hamilton of the United States slides a stone in the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 1 during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2018 Getty Images)

This member of Team USA has a cartoon doppelganger.

Curler Matt Hamilton generated attention on Thursday after a photo comparing him to Nintendo character Mario made its rounds on Twitter.

There's no denying the comparison-- Hamilton's got the 'stache and red hat to prove it.

Team USA tweeted the photo earlier on Thursday with the caption "Spot the difference."

Matt and his sister Becca are competing together in curling mixed doubles. The Wisconsin duo fell to Switzerland in the first round of round robin play, but are still in the running.

