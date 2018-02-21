USA's Jamie Anderson soars to silver in big air

Jamie Anderson of the United States competes during the Snowboard - Ladies' Big Air Final Run 2 on day 13 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 22, 2018. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Photo: Al Bello, 2018 Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - Jamie Anderson of the USA continues to add to her Olympics legacy.

The 27-year-old gold medalist in snowboard slopestyle here and four years earlier in Sochi on Thursday added silver medal in big air.

Anna Gasser of Austria landed a monster jump on her final run, scoring 96.00 for a total of 185, to move past Anderson for gold. Anderson skipped her final run and scored 177.25.

Gasser needed something big, and the gold-medal favorite delivered. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand took bronze.

The USA's Julia Marino finished 10th, and Jessika Jenson 11th.

In the final, the riders each had to land two different tricks, spinning different ways, and the total score decided the winner.

The event making its debut for snowboarding featured a progressive contest by the women’s riders.

Big air features riders dropping in down a ramp and onto a jump, where they perform their biggest tricks before landing.

