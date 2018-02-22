What's that mark on figure skater Mirai Nagasu's leg?

In between Lutzes and toe loops, you may have noticed an unusual mark on the inside of U.S. figure skater Mirai Nagasu's leg during her skating performances.
What was it exactly? A bruise? A USA tattoo? Twitter wondered about the mark during her team and short programs, and again during her Thursday night free skate.
I need to know why this skater of beautiful skating has a USA stamp on her leg?!? #MiraiNagasu— Michelle Wallace (@smbwallace) February 23, 2018
Am I seeing a tattoo on Mirai's right leg? Sure looks like it. #MiraiNagasu #Olympics #FigureSkating— Aeryn, of House Sun, First of Her Name (@aerynsunx) February 23, 2018
Everyone Is Wondering If Skater Mirai Nagasu Has a Giant Tattoo on Her Leg: What is that ... ? https://t.co/ezNaGOQ7Dm pic.twitter.com/rA2VIP3sbt— Sixan Andaman (@SixanAndaman) February 22, 2018
What is on Olympian Mirai Nagasu leg? Is it print on her leggings? ABC pic off tv pic.twitter.com/VsT6ZlVYc2— Nearsighted Girl (@christysalmonso) February 19, 2018
The real answer? It's just kinesiology athletic tape, according to maker KT Tape. Athletes use it to help recover from injuries.
Everyone is wondering, but that's no tattoo on @mirai_nagasu's leg, that's #KTTape PRO USA tape! We're proud to provide pain relief and support to #TeamUSA https://t.co/yW1Su7eFBg— KT Tape (@KTTape) February 12, 2018
The company claims its product lifts the skin to decrease inflammation and swelling caused by lymphatic fluid.
It would make for a cool tattoo, though.
