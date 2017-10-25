WZZM
Penalties catch up with Griffins in 3-1 loss

Eric Lloyd, WZZM 10:25 PM. EDT October 25, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS - The Grand Rapids Griffins have gone cold on the offensive end since scoring 7 goals two weeks ago.

The cold streak continued Wednesday night when they lost to the Tucson Roadrunners 3-1.

