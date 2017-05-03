COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps benefited from strong starting pitching and outstanding relief work in a 3-2 victory over the Clinton LumberKings Wednesday night at Fifth Third Ballpark.

The LumberKings managed to touch Whitecaps starter Eudis Idrogo for an opening inning run on an RBI-single by Kristian Brito. West Michigan responded with some extra-base power in the second inning. Josh Lester muscled a two-run home run to right field and provided the 'Caps their first lead at 2-1.

Idrogo settled in and proceeded to retire the next 14 LumberKings batters until a fifth inning single broke the streak. West Michigan added an important early insurance run in the fourth inning as Danny Pinero lined a triple to right field to score Cole Bauml. The 'Caps 3-1 lead was tested in the seventh inning as Clinton newcomer Ryan Scott drove home a run on a double and closed the 'Caps advantage to 3-2 before West Michigan reliever Jason Foley entered the game in the eighth inning and used an overpowering fastball to shut down Clinton over the last two innings for his second save of the season.

