Red Claws clip the Drive, 106-104

WALKER, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Drive hosted the Maine Red Claws in their final home game before Christmas, looking to win their fourth straight game at home but in the end, the Red Claws held on to win 106-104.

The Drive lead the Red Claws by one after the first quarter but 30 seconds in to the second frame, the Red Claws tied up the game, took the lead an never gave it up despite a a furious finish by Grand Rapids in the second half.

Kevin Murphy lead the Drive with 27 points but point guard Ray McCallum stole the show with a triple double, putting in 23 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Drive (8-9) head to Fort Wayne next to face the Mad Ants on December 28th.

