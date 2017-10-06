WZZM
Rockford and West Ottawa battle it out in Game of the Week

Highlights from Rockford vs. West Ottawa

Staff , WZZM 11:37 PM. EDT October 06, 2017

Holland West Ottawa beat out Rockford in the Game of the Week. West Ottawa 35, Rockford 30. 

 

