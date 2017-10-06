Close Rockford and West Ottawa battle it out in Game of the Week Highlights from Rockford vs. West Ottawa Staff , WZZM 11:37 PM. EDT October 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Holland West Ottawa beat out Rockford in the Game of the Week. West Ottawa 35, Rockford 30. © 2017 WZZM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WZZM Live Radar WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy Grand Rapids beating victim President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park Woman receives 7th OWI conviction Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup WUSA Breaking News More Stories Check out the grand prize winners of ArtPrize Nine Oct. 6, 2017, 9:01 p.m. Birth control: Trump expands opt-out for workplace insurance Oct. 6, 2017, 11:34 a.m. Young girl hit by car in Rockford Oct. 6, 2017, 8:52 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs