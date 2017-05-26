Sailor explains his America's Cup dream to his twin babies

Andrew Campbell, one of the Oracle Team USA tacticians, sailed at Georgetown and made the 2008 Olympic team before joining Oracle in its America's Cup campaign. (Photo: Sam Greenfield, ORACLE TEAM USA)

In a letter to his twin babies, Oracle Team USA sailor Andrew Campbell explains how they came to be born in Bermuda.

“We came all the way out here to win the America’s Cup,” Campbell says in a touching video he posted last year on social media.

“It’s the oldest trophy in international sport, every sailor’s dream.”

Margaux and Wolf Campbell may not remember the 35th America’s Cup, beginning Saturday with the qualifiers in Bermuda, after organizers pushed the start back a day due to high winds and rain. But they’ll hear stories and they can watch the video their dad made while training with Oracle as one of the team’s tacticians.

The Campbells are a sailing family. Andrew’s father, Bill Campbell, is a three-time America’s Cup sailor who was part of Bill Koch’s team that won the Cup in 1992. Bill met his wife, Sherri, who is also a sailor, at a regatta.

Andrew Campbell met his future wife, Jacqueline Schmitz, at Georgetown, where they were both members of the sailing team. After becoming a four-time All-American, he would go on to compete in the Laser class at the 2008 Olympics.

“I went once and I didn’t do as well as I would have liked,” Campbell says in the video of his Olympic experience. “There were a lot of opportunities to walk away from sailing or try something else. But despite how frustrating it could be at times, I never gave up. I kept trying to get better.”

He joined Oracle in 2014 during a training camp in Sydney and moved to Bermuda in April 2015. The twins were born in July.

“It was a wild ride, but we’ve been lucky to have our team family,” Jacqueline Campbell said after a ceremony for Oracle's AC50 boat launch in February in Bermuda.

Andrew Campbell remembers hanging around the sailors when his dad was training for the America's Cup. He understands the impact that’s had on his career.

“Myself and Rome Kirby, we are products of that environment,” Campbell said, referring to his Oracle teammate whose father, Jerry Kirby, sailed in six America’s Cup campaigns. “You can see what the sailors are achieving every day, they’re professionals, their pursuit of excellence. You understand how hard they need to work, but you also understand that it’s possible. That’s it not something far-fetched that you could never do.

“I always knew it was possible to become a professional sailor. When you get an opportunity with a team like this, you jump at it.”

Bill Campbell says his son’s mantra during his sailing career is, “Keep showing up.”

He tells a story of Andrew driving home from high school in La Jolla, Calif., and stopping at Mission Bay Yacht Club, where he kept a Laser.

“He’d stop, put the boat in the water, go out, tack a hundred times, jibe a hundred times, put the boat away and come home. He did that all the time," Bill Campbell said. "… You keep showing up; you keep practicing. By showing up all the time, you’re doing more than the other guys. You’re getting better, and hopefully the results will show that. His commitment to the sport and his commitment to doing that was always impressive to me.”



