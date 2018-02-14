Shorthanded Jacks knock off Aces 2-1

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Colby Bukes netted a goal and added an assist to propel the Muskegon Lumberjacks to a 2-1 win over the Central Illinois Flying Aces at L.C. Walker Arena Wednesday.

Without Mikael Hakkarainen (injury), Michael Graham (injury), Wyatt Bongiovanni (injury) and Matej Pekar (international play), the Jacks were able to scrape together a gutty performance, downing the Aces for the ninth straight time.

Bukes scored the game’s opening goal in the first period, and helped double the Muskegon lead to 2-0 early in the third when he assisted on Bobby Kaiser’s game-winning goal. Jagger Joshua also nabbed an assist, his first USHL point.

The Jacks poured 47 shots on goal, but Central Illinois goalie Ryan Snowden was strong in net, making 45 saves in the loss. Keegan Karki won for the second-straight game, stopping 27 of 28 Aces shots. Karki is now 15-10-0 on the year, and trails the USHL leaders by just two wins.

Jamie Armstrong tallied the lone Central Illinois goal, whacking home a rebound off a shot that missed the net and caromed to the side of the goal off the end boards. That made the score 2-1 with 11:57 to play, but the Aces would get no more.

The Jacks hit the road this weekend for games against Cedar Rapids (Friday, 8:05pm) and Des Moines (Saturday, 8:05pm). Both will be broadcast on 92.5 Nash Icon and HockeyTV.com.

Muskegon goals: Bukes (3), Kaiser (5)

Muskegon assists: Joshua (1), Bukes (15)

