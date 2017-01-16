McKessy takes over as Grand Haven girls soccer coach

New Grand Haven girls varsity soccer coach Yvonne McKessy. (Photo: Courtesy)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - The Grand Haven girls soccer program will have a new leader this spring, as Yvonne McKessy takes over for Jared Kram, who recently stepped away from his role to spend more time with his family.

According to the Grand Haven Tribune, McKessy has 17 years of coaching experience, most recently with the Lakeshore Premier Soccer Club.

“I started with TCYSO (Tri-Cities Youth Soccer Organization), Strikers and have been coaching with Lakeshore Premier lately,” said McKessy. “The biggest difference now is that I’m managing a program, and not just a team. You have to look forward and think more about seasons to come.”

McKessy believes the program’s recent success will make for an easy transition as she makes it her own.

“I’m basically trying to find out as much as I can about the program, so that I can build off of what Coach Kram has done here,” she added. “He did a great job of building this program to where it is now, and my goal is to continue to build off of that foundation.

“I hope to balance winning and success with hard work and determination.”

McKessy played with the Ann Arbor Arsenal travel team as a prep player and at a high level for Ann Arbor Huron High School. While she enjoys the game of soccer, McKessy’s main motivation for coaching is to teach young adults and mold them into outstanding people.

“I played multiple sports growing up, and soccer was one of my favorite sports to play,” she reflected. “My real passion is leadership and mentoring, though. “It’s a great vehicle to teach things well beyond soccer.”

McKessy, the mother of three daughters (Amber, Alyssa, Rosa), understands what young teenage girls go through and hopes that will help her be relatable as a coach and a mentor.

“I’ve raised three daughters, so I can clearly identify pretty quickly what someone needs and what will help them through the challenges that come up as a student athlete.”

McKessy currently holds a USSF National “C” license, and is one of very few female coaches in the West Michigan area to have obtained such a level of licensing.

The first opponent on her schedule will be the calendar.

“With my accepting the position so late, it’s going to be challenge, she admitted. “The spring season is right around the corner already, but it’s a strong program. I know I don’t have to change a lot, and there is plenty of talented players already within the program.”

