Sodders, Salter carry West Michigan to 1-0 win over Kane County

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - Blaise Salter singled three times, and Austin Sodders struck out nine hitters over six innings as the West Michigan Whitecaps beat the Kane County Cougars 1-0 on Saturday.

Sodders (3-0) allowed four hits while walking one to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the fourth inning. After hitting a single, Jacob Robson advanced to second on a single by Salter and then scored on a double by Josh Lester.

Curtis Taylor (0-1) went four innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out five and walked three. Bryan Garcia retired the side in order for his sixth save of the season.

The Cougars were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Whitecaps' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

