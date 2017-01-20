Sorry, Wolverines: NCAA bans spring break practice trips

Michigan's next spring break practice trip looks like it will be its last.

The NCAA Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee is eliminating spring break trips for practice, which U-M controversially utilized last year. U-M held four practices at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., during 2016 spring break.

The rule passed by a 58-22 margin at the Power Five conferences’ third autonomy session at the NCAA convention and will take effect Aug. 1. The Big Ten voted 11-3 for the change.

Though U-M hasn't announced anything, indications are that coach Jim Harbaugh would like to take his team away again this spring break, before the ban goes into effect. U-M spring break is Feb. 25-March 5.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel opposed the proposal and said he wasn’t surprised by the result. He also noted that the 15 student-athlete representatives from the Power 5 schools voted, 11-4, against the ban.

“The voice of the students I think spoke clearly that they would enjoy the opportunity to experience and be able to train off campus during their breaks,” Manuel said.

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey spoke for the rule change and noted that the Pac-12 sponsored the proposal. The SEC voted, 13-1, for the ban.

Sankey said he was influenced by this group’s meeting last year, during which student-athletes asked officials to stop grabbing more time from them. He said allowing breaks to be used for practice seemed to be the wrong direction.

“It’s as fundamental as that,” Sankey said. “It wasn’t about one institution. It wasn’t about some regional protection effort. It was very simply if we’re going to sit here and talk about trying to be attentive to the time expectations and managing those appropriately for student-athletes. We have to look at that type of out of season, off-campus, take a trip practice.”

Asked why student-athletes vote against the proposal, Sankey said there was miscommunication that all off-campus trips would be affected. Sankey said Vanderbilt recently took student-athletes to the National Museum of African-American History and Culture, while the Ole Miss football team went to Haiti last year.

Basketball teams regularly travel to Europe for exhibition games during the summer.

“What we’re not causing to happen during those experiences is to put pads and a helmet on and go through a football practice to enjoy them,” Sankey said.

The discussion came after the Division I Council asked the group to review the trips and make a recommendation at this week's annual convention in Nashville. With an intense focus on time commitment issues for student-athletes, the group said it was firmly opposed to such trips, taking away from student-athletes' breaks.

"We all agree, that's something that should not happen," SAAC co-chair Bradley Bramlett told espn.com. "We're very adamant that, in your nonchampionship season, if you have a vacation period, it should really be a vacation period. If we're going to honor student-athletes' time, we need to honor to the utmost."

His logic is that using the time allows players not to be distracted from academics during football practice and ending spring practice before April's final exams. He also said it could prevent players from getting in trouble during spring break.

Because last year's visit was outside of the NCAA-approved recruiting contact period, U-M wasn't allowed to interact exclusively with any IMG prospects. But the Wolverines made their final practice open to the public, which meant prospects could attend. Michigan's players, who were given time at the beach and a day off in the middle of the week, said they enjoyed it and were glad to spend the time together.

U-M spent more than $348,000 on the trip, despite having a number of staffers drive and stay with friends of the program in the area to limit costs.

A number of coaches, notably Georgia's Kirby Smart and Ole Miss' Hugh Freeze, spoke out against the trip and implied that U-M was breaking recruiting rules. Harbaugh fired back on Twitter.

