Soto continues scoreless streak in Caps win

West Michigan Whitecaps logo (Photo: West Michigan Whitecaps)

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - Gregory Soto, Trent Szkutnik and Bryan Garcia combined for a shutout as the West Michigan Whitecaps topped the Kane County Cougars 2-0 on Sunday.

Soto (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked five while allowing three hits over six scoreless innings. Cody Reed (1-1) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out eight and walked one. Garcia retired the side in order for his seventh save of the season.

West Michigan scored its runs when Cole Bauml scored on a ground out in the fourth inning and Bauml hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Bauml doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one in the win.

The Cougars were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Whitecaps' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

© 2017 WZZM-TV