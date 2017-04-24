Soto electric in 4-2 win

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Greg Soto pitched six innings of scoreless baseball and tied a career-high with eight strikeouts as the West Michigan Whitecaps bested the Fort Wayne TinCaps 4-2 Monday night at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Will Savage and Danny Woodrow hit back to back RBI doubles in the third inning to take a 2-0 lead, then Savage hit a single to right field with the bases loaded in the 4th inning to score Blaine Salter to make it 3-0.

Fernando Perez pitched the seventh inning for the 'Caps, Bryan Garcia entered the eighth inning in relief and he closed out the ninth inning for the Whitecaps for his fourth save of 2017.

Soto (1-0) earned the win and has not given up an earned run in 17 innings this season, spanning three starts.

