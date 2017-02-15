Standing room only crowd honors West Michigan referee's life

Dave Rue was remembered at a ceremony at Patterson Ice Center in Cascade Township on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A standing room only crowd was on hand this morning as the West Michigan hockey community celebrated the life of a well known and well liked referee.

Dave Rue was remembered at a ceremony at Patterson Ice Center in Cascade Township on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

He passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11 after a battle with lung cancer.

Hundreds attended to pay their respects -- many dressed in their referee uniforms and hockey jerseys from around the area.

"Rooster," as he was called, was diagnosed with lung cancer in July.

Games and fundraisers were held in his honor over the last few months to help cover his medical expenses.

Rue was just 54 years old.

