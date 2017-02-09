Starks, Ryskamp Carry GVSU Over Northwood

GVSU started its four-game homestand with a solid 94-83 victory over visiting Northwood, snapping a three-game losing streak. Senior guards Juwan Starks and Luke Ryskamp combined for 52 points in the win, while the Lakers shot an even 50.0 percent from the field in their highest-scoring output of the season.

The victory puts GVSU at 14-10 overall and 10-7 in conference play. With the win, the Lakers keep pace in the conference stadings; Grand Valley State remains tied with Ashland and Wayne State for fifth place in the GLIAC standings, as that trio is just one game back of Lake Superior State and Michigan Tech for third place. Coincidentally, GVSU's next two games are against both of those Upper Peninsula schools.

Northwood falls to 5-21 on the year and 3-14 in conference play. The Timberwolves shot just 39.4 percent from the field and 9-of-28 from three-point range.

Grand Valley State shot well from all over the floor, finishing a tidy 31-for-62 from the floor, including a 9-for-13 mark from beyond the arc. At the line, the Lakers went 23-of-31; both of those numbers are season-bests for GVSU.

(© 2017 WZZM)