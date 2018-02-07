Stars lock in future with National Signing Day

It was National Signing Day for high school's best players as they signed on to their school of choice.

As has been the case for the past few years, a ceremony was held at Celebration Cinemas North for dozens of area stars to sign their letters of intent.

Most players heading to big name schools, did so back in the new early signing period in December, but Wednesday the rest settled in.

Mostly to lower division schools but history has shown, there's big time football be ing played everywhere now.

