Svechnikov assigned to Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday assigned forward Evgeny Svechnikov to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Svechnikov has yet to make his 2017-18 season debut due to injury.
Detroit’s first choice, 19th overall, in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Svechnikov ranked fourth among AHL rookies in points with 51 (20-31—51) in 74 games during his first full professional season in 2016-17. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound winger added 12 points (5-7—12) while skating in all 19 postseason contests and helped Grand Rapids win the Calder Cup. Svechnikov averaged 13:08 of ice time in his two appearances with the Red Wings, debuting on April 3 at Ottawa to become the 164th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL.
The Griffins take on the IceHogs in Rockford tomorrow at 8 p.m. EDT before returning to Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday, when they will host the Hershey Bears for the first time since the 2005-06 season.
