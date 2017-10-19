Svechnikov assigned to Griffins

Grand Rapids Griffins RW Evgeny Svechnikov (77) plays the puck during the first period of the AHL hockey game between the Grand Rapids Griffins and Cleveland Monsters on April 9, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH. (Photo: Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday assigned forward Evgeny Svechnikov to the Grand Rapids Griffins.



Svechnikov has yet to make his 2017-18 season debut due to injury.



Detroit’s first choice, 19th overall, in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Svechnikov ranked fourth among AHL rookies in points with 51 (20-31—51) in 74 games during his first full professional season in 2016-17. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound winger added 12 points (5-7—12) while skating in all 19 postseason contests and helped Grand Rapids win the Calder Cup. Svechnikov averaged 13:08 of ice time in his two appearances with the Red Wings, debuting on April 3 at Ottawa to become the 164th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL.



The Griffins take on the IceHogs in Rockford tomorrow at 8 p.m. EDT before returning to Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday, when they will host the Hershey Bears for the first time since the 2005-06 season.



