WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 5 closing alerts
Close

The Coopersville Broncos take on the Allendale Falcons

Highlights from Coopersville vs. Allendale

Staff , WZZM 12:04 AM. EDT October 07, 2017

The Broncos won this one with 28 and the Falcons scored 24.

Game Summary: 

No scoring in the first quarter. 

Second quarter: 

(Coops): Riley Johnson 12 yard TD run. Buth kick good. (AHS): 34 yard FG (Coops): Johnson 7 yard TD pass to Cayden Schneider. Kick good. (Coops): Schneider 20 yard TD pass to Garret Buth. Kick good

Third quarter: 

(AHS): 5 yard TD run. Kick good. (AHS): 1 yard TD run. Kick good.

Fourth quarter: 

(AHS): 20 yard TD run. Kick good. (Coops): Johnson 1 yard TD run. Kick good.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories