The Coopersville Broncos take on the Allendale Falcons

The Broncos won this one with 28 and the Falcons scored 24.

Game Summary:

No scoring in the first quarter.

Second quarter:

(Coops): Riley Johnson 12 yard TD run. Buth kick good. (AHS): 34 yard FG (Coops): Johnson 7 yard TD pass to Cayden Schneider. Kick good. (Coops): Schneider 20 yard TD pass to Garret Buth. Kick good

Third quarter:

(AHS): 5 yard TD run. Kick good. (AHS): 1 yard TD run. Kick good.

Fourth quarter:

(AHS): 20 yard TD run. Kick good. (Coops): Johnson 1 yard TD run. Kick good.

