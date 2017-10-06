The Coopersville Broncos take on the Allendale Falcons

The Broncos won this one with 28 and the Falcons scored 24.
Game Summary:
No scoring in the first quarter.
Second quarter:
(Coops): Riley Johnson 12 yard TD run. Buth kick good. (AHS): 34 yard FG (Coops): Johnson 7 yard TD pass to Cayden Schneider. Kick good. (Coops): Schneider 20 yard TD pass to Garret Buth. Kick good
Third quarter:
(AHS): 5 yard TD run. Kick good. (AHS): 1 yard TD run. Kick good.
Fourth quarter:
(AHS): 20 yard TD run. Kick good. (Coops): Johnson 1 yard TD run. Kick good.
